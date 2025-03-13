Bobbili police bust 4-member gang of thieves

Bobbili (Vizianagaram): The Bobbili sub-divisional police arrested a four-member gang involved in a series of burglaries mainly in shops across various regions of Andhra Pradesh. On Wednesday, DSP Bhavya Reddy of Bobbili said that the gang, known for breaking into shops in Gajapathinagaram and fleeing with cash and valuables, has been taken into custody.

The accused, identified as Sheik Bhasha, R Ramana, Srinu Naik, and B Kiran, are habitual offenders with a history of committing similar crimes in Nellore, Tuni, Tirupati, S Kota, and Gajapathinagaram.

The gang recently targeted shops in Gajapathinagaram, prompting the police to form special teams to track them down. The breakthrough came when the police intercepted the gang while they were planning another robbery in the Gajapathinagaram area.

During the arrest, the police recovered stolen items including a laptop, Rs 88,730 cash, nine smartphones, and wristwatches. A case has been registered, and investigations are underway. The operation was led by circle inspector G A V Ramana and sub-inspector K Laxmana Rao.