Bomb hoax at Agri College triggers alert ahead of CM’s visit

Tirupati: Just a day before Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s scheduled visit to his native village Naravaripalle, a hoax bomb threat sent panic waves across Tirupati on Monday. An email claiming that an explosive device had been planted inside Sri Venkateswara Agricultural College prompted a massive security operation, which later turned out to be a false alarm.

The email, which mentioned the presence of an improvised explosive device (IED) near the college helipad, was received by the institution’s authorities in the morning. Without delay, the management alerted the Superintendent of Police’s office. Within minutes, police personnel, bomb disposal units, and dog squads reached the campus and carried out extensive anti-sabotage checks.

After a thorough search of the premises, officials confirmed that no suspicious objects were found. Superintendent of Police L Subba Rayudu said the threat was a hoax and that a case had been registered to trace the sender of the email. The SP said that repeated false alarms are causing unnecessary panic and they have intensified the investigation. Also, the police sought assistance from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to track those responsible. The incident assumes significance as it comes at a time when security across Tirupati district has already been heightened for the Chief Minister’s visit to his native village Naravaripalle scheduled for Tuesday.

Police have increased surveillance and deployed additional forces in key areas as a precautionary measure.

This is not the first time Tirupati has faced such threats in recent weeks.

Just three days ago, a similar email claimed that explosives were planted at four different locations in the temple city, triggering searches in both Tirupati and Tirumala. However, no explosives were recovered in that instance either. Officials suspect that the series of hoax messages could be the handiwork of mischief-makers attempting to disrupt law and order. The police have urged the public to remain calm and report any suspicious activity immediately, as efforts continue to trace the culprits behind the fake alerts.

Meanwhile, CM Chandrababu Naidu will arrive at the helipad in A Rangampet village of Chandragiri mandal at 11 am on Tuesday. He will reach his residence in Naravaripalle at 11.20 am and will take part in the death anniversary related programme of his brother Rama Murthy Naidu. After attending the rituals, Naidu will leave his residence for Amaravati at 1.30 pm and will reach the residence in Undavalli village at 3.15 pm. HRD Minister Nara Lokesh and other family members have already reached the village. District Collector S Venkateswar, SP L Subba Rayudu, CM programmes coordinator Pendurthi Venkatesh and other officials reviewed the arrangements at the helipad and CM’s residence in Naravaripalle on Monday. They directed all staff concerned to be on high alert during the visit.