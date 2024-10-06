  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Books donated to dist library

Books donated to dist library
x
Highlights

Nelaturu Jayashankar Reddy, a resident of Anantapur town, has donated 350 books to the district library on Saturday.

Anantapur : Nelaturu Jayashankar Reddy, a resident of Anantapur town, has donated 350 books to the district library on Saturday. The book distribution event was graced by National Youth Award recipient from Union government Bisathi Bharat, SR Educational Society founder Sunkara Ramesh, Presidential Award recipients Bisati Jeevan Kumar and K Jayamaruthi and G Nandita.

They handed over the books to Imtiyaz Ahmed, Assistant Librarian of district library. Speaking on the occasion, Bisathi Bharat lauded Nelaturu Jayashankar Reddy for his generous donation to the district library. He emphasised that these books will be immensely helpful to many aspiring competitive exam candidates. He also urged others to donate their books to their local libraries after completing their studies, as this would benefit numerous students.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick