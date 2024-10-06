Live
Books donated to dist library
Nelaturu Jayashankar Reddy, a resident of Anantapur town, has donated 350 books to the district library on Saturday.
Anantapur : Nelaturu Jayashankar Reddy, a resident of Anantapur town, has donated 350 books to the district library on Saturday. The book distribution event was graced by National Youth Award recipient from Union government Bisathi Bharat, SR Educational Society founder Sunkara Ramesh, Presidential Award recipients Bisati Jeevan Kumar and K Jayamaruthi and G Nandita.
They handed over the books to Imtiyaz Ahmed, Assistant Librarian of district library. Speaking on the occasion, Bisathi Bharat lauded Nelaturu Jayashankar Reddy for his generous donation to the district library. He emphasised that these books will be immensely helpful to many aspiring competitive exam candidates. He also urged others to donate their books to their local libraries after completing their studies, as this would benefit numerous students.