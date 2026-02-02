Boost to tourism sector: Tarun

Vijayawada: Dr Tarun Kakani, president of the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Association, Joint General Secretary of Laghu Udyog Bharati and CEO of Amaravati Boating Club, has said that the Union Government, by according special importance to the tourism and hospitality sectors in the Union Budget 2026, has provided a new direction to the country’s economic development.

Speaking here on Sunday, Dr Kakani stated that the Budget has taken several landmark decisions aimed at transforming tourism into a major engine for employment generation, investment attraction and international revenue.

He described the provisions as historic, covering a wide spectrum ranging from the manufacturing of seaplanes to the development of Buddhist tourism circuits.

Welcoming the decision to establish a National Hospitality Board, he said the move would help improve service quality across the tourism sector. The Board would play a key role in implementing uniform standards in hotels, resorts and tourism services, thereby transforming India into a world-class tourist destination, he added.

Dr Kakani also appreciated the Centre’s decision to provide skill training to 10,000 youth across 20 key sectors of tourism and hospitality.

He said this initiative would offer substantial relief to unemployed youth and significantly enhance employment opportunities in areas such as hotel management, travel services, tour guiding, boating activities and air tourism.

Dr Kakani described the allocation of Rs 2,581 crore for tourism development and promotion as a major highlight of the Union Budget.

These funds, he said, could be effectively utilised for infrastructure development, upgradation of tourist centres, promotional campaigns and the creation of services of international standards.