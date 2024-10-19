Borugadda Anil shifted to Rajahmundry Central Jail

Guntur: Police on Thursday evening arrested Republican Party of India State president Borugadda Anil Kumar and produced him before the magistrate.

Anil Kumar was remanded to 14 days judicial custody and shifted to the Rajahmundry Central Jail.

A resident of Guntur, Anil Kumar, started a consultancy firm named World Academy (UK). He gave interviews accusing and insulting Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan on social media. He claimed that he had close association with the top leadership in the previous YSRCP government.

According to the police officials, Anil Kumar also deceived some persons in Anantapur town by saying that he was an IAS officer.

Police arrested him and produced him before the magistrate. During the previous regime in the State, Anil Kumar was involved in many crimes insulting and embarrassing many people with his comments and social media posts.

So far 17 criminal cases were booked against him in various police stations in the State. A rowdy-sheet was opened against him at the Arundelpet Police Station in Guntur city in 2019.