Botcha flays CM for pursuing vendetta politics

Visakhapatnam: Targeting YSRCP and its leadership, the coalition government is misusing its power and indulging in manipulative politics, criticised MLC Botcha Satyanarayana.

At a media conference held here on Monday, he stated that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu stooped to a new low.

Referring to the recent statements made by the district SP, Botcha Satyanarayana pointed out how the coalition government mounted pressure to revise statements and FIRs filed against former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the Palnadu visit incident where a 53-year-old person died after getting stuck by a convoy vehicle.

“The incident showcased failure on the part of the government in providing security to the former CM as there was no rope party in place and police was caught unawares about the incident in which our cadre Singayya died,” the MLC said.

Initially, the SP announced that a vehicle had hit the person and it was not a vehicle from the former Chief Minister’s convoy, Satyanarayana recalled. “The SP also gave the number of the vehicle and the driver was taken to the police station and given station bail. We have deputed our leaders to take care of the deceased, consoled the bereaved family members and provided financial assistance to them,” he mentioned.

However, two days later, a section of the media started spinning a new story and circulated a video that screened a new narrative, the MLC said. “The SP now makes a revised statement, changes the sections and includes new names. It is clear that he was being pressured,” the MLC stated.

Further, Satyanarayana alleged out Naidu and his friendly media were creating stories in an undemocratic manner, targeting YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and people close to him.

The Palnadu incident showed the level of dirty politics played by Naidu to mar growing popularity of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the MLC underlined.

Recalling how the YSRCP did not deny permission to Chandrababu Naidu or Pawan Kalyan during its tenure, the MLC alleged that Naidu was taking law into his hands and misusing police to settle political scores.

About the record-breaking International Yoga Day celebrations, the MLC said that people did not benefit from it.

“Also, there was no point in criticising the Rushikonda project as we created an asset. Despite challenges we face, our fight demanding implementation of Super Six will continue,” “Satyanarayana stressed.