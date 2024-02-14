Botsa flays opposition and says their goal is welfare of people

Minister Botsa Satyanarayana expressed his frustration with the opposition, claiming that they have nothing better to do than criticize the government. He echoed the statements made by Chief Minister Jagan at a media conference, questioning the problem with asking for another chance if they have performed well. The minister defended their party's policy regarding the capital, stating their commitment to it.

He also dismissed the distorted comments made by YV Subbareddy and criticized Chandrababu for abandoning the capital and creating the current situation. He questioned how is it possible for the common capital after ten years.

Minister Botsa stated that their party's goal is to fulfill the promises made during the partition and that they do not need gimmicks like asking for votes based on their performance. He also dismissed the cheap comments made by the opposition. Furthermore, Minister Botsa informed the media that they have already held discussions with the employees and assured them that the pending dues will be paid next month.