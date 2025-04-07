Brahmotsavam begins with Dhwajarohanam

  • Menu
Vontimitta: Sri Ramanavami Brahmotsavam at Vontimitta Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple began with ceremonious Dhwajarohanam on Sunday between 9.30 am and 10.15 am.

The celestial Garuda flag was hoisted in the holy Vrishabha lagnam as per the tenets of Pancharatra Agama Shastra in a religious manner in the presence of Utsava deities.

This ritual was conducted under the auspices of Kankanabattar Rajesh Kumar Swamy.

The various rituals in the traditional flag hoisting ceremony included Garuda Pratista, Prana Pratista, Netrolmeelanam, Navakalasa Panchamruta Abhishekam, Ragatala Nivedana, Navagraha-Astadikpalaka Ahvanam.

On the occasion, Chatur Vedas were recited by Vedic scholars.

TTD officials, archakas, a large number of devotees participated in this fete.

