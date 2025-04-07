Live
- Adani Ports Launches Operations at Colombo West International Terminal, Enhancing Regional Maritime Trade
- BEL bags Rs 2,385 crore deal to supply electronic warfare suites for IAF choppers
- Heatwave Alert: IMD Predicts 40°C+ in Delhi, North India
- Sikandar Box Office Collection: Salman Khan's Film Struggles to Reach ₹103.5 Crore in 9 Days
- Gurugram: MCG imposes Rs 25,000 fine against sweeping machine agency
- Kalinga Super Cup: Kerala Blasters to take on East Bengal FC in opener on April 20
- Saka rallies fans ahead of UCL QF vs Madrid, says 'Let’s make it Emirates’ greatest night'
- Healthcare hiring in India sees surge in intent in H1 2025: Report
- Maha minister bats for name change of Khultabad, where Aurangzeb’s tomb is located, to Ratnapur
- Klaasen left out of SA's central contract; Miller, van der Dussen take hybrid deals
Brahmotsavam begins with Dhwajarohanam
Sri Ramanavami Brahmotsavam at Vontimitta Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple began with ceremonious Dhwajarohanam on Sunday between 9.30 am and 10.15 am.
Vontimitta: Sri Ramanavami Brahmotsavam at Vontimitta Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple began with ceremonious Dhwajarohanam on Sunday between 9.30 am and 10.15 am.
The celestial Garuda flag was hoisted in the holy Vrishabha lagnam as per the tenets of Pancharatra Agama Shastra in a religious manner in the presence of Utsava deities.
This ritual was conducted under the auspices of Kankanabattar Rajesh Kumar Swamy.
The various rituals in the traditional flag hoisting ceremony included Garuda Pratista, Prana Pratista, Netrolmeelanam, Navakalasa Panchamruta Abhishekam, Ragatala Nivedana, Navagraha-Astadikpalaka Ahvanam.
On the occasion, Chatur Vedas were recited by Vedic scholars.
TTD officials, archakas, a large number of devotees participated in this fete.