Brahmotsavams Day-8: Thousands witness Rathotsavam at Tirumala

Tirumala: On the penultimate day of the ongoing annual Salakatla Brahmotsavams, Sri Malayappa Swamy, along with His consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi glided along the four mada streets of Tirumala on chariot as part of Rathotsavam on Wednesday morning. Thousands of devotees participated and pulled the divine chariot with utmost devotion. Rathotsavam has been a traditional practice since ancient times.

Rathotsavam is especially famous and is believed to bestow liberation, as described in sacred texts.

Authorities ensured all safety measures during the procession. Chariot signifies self-realisation and the distinction between body and soul.

Prominent dignitaries including Tirumala Pedda Jeeyar Swamy, Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, TTD chairman B R Naidu, EO Anil Kumar Singhal, JEO Veerabrahmam, CV&SO Murali Krishna and others participated.