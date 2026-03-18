Bridges' condition causes concern

Rajamahendravaram: Concerns are mounting over the condition of key bridges leading into the city ahead of the 2027 Godavari Pushkarams, with officials and residents questioning their capacity to handle the expected surge in traffic. Rajamahendravaram is connected to major cities such as Vijayawada, Hyderabad and Khammam through three primary road routes. Vehicles travelling along each of these routes must cross the Godavari River via bridges to enter the city. However, all three major bridges on these routes are showing signs of strain due to age and technical issues, raising serious questions over preparedness for the mega river festival.

Commuters travelling from different parts of the state and the country via Vijayawada have to take routes through Nallajerla or via Tanuku and Ravulapalem after crossing Eluru. Vehicles coming through Nallajerla reach the city either by crossing the Gammon Bridge from Dommeru or via the Road-cum-Rail Bridge from Kovvur. Those travelling from Tadepalligudem through Nidadavole enter Rajamahendravaram via Vijjeswaram by crossing the Dowleswaram barrage bridge. Except for the Ravulapalem route, all other approaches require crossing one of the three major bridges, leaving no real alternative corridors.

The Godavari Road-cum-Rail Bridge between Kovvur and Rajamahendravaram, inaugurated in 1974, has crossed 50 years of service. Though designed for a lifespan of 65 years, the bridge has been under stress due to continuous usage. Authorities imposed a ban on heavy vehicles in July 2023 after structural damage was observed at deck joints. At present, only light vehicles and limited public transport are allowed. Repair works are ongoing, including the replacement of damaged railings with iron structures. The bridge has also witnessed periodic closures in recent years for maintenance. The Gammon Bridge, opened in 2015 to handle Pushkaram traffic, is also facing technical challenges. Officials have identified issues with bearings, particularly at pillar number 52, where slight sinking and vibrations have been observed. Out of 37 bearings, several have worn out and are being replaced. Due to repair works and partial lane closures, traffic congestion has become frequent on this bridge. The bridge across the Dowleswaram barrage between Vijjeswaram and Dhavaleswaram, which has been in use since 1982, is another crucial link. As it is part of a barrage structure, authorities allow only limited traffic to avoid pressure on the dam. Heavy vehicles are generally not permitted, and the narrow roadway adds to congestion as vehicles from Ravulapalem, Atreyapuram, Vadapalli, Tadepalligudem and Nidadavole use this route. The bridge has also undergone repairs at various times due to its inability to cope with increasing traffic.

Traffic disruptions during the 2015 Pushkarams continue to serve as a reminder. Hundreds of buses and private vehicles were stranded for hours at locations such as Nallajerla, Kovvur and Ravulapalem due to heavy congestion. Despite all three bridges being operational at that time, the situation could not be managed effectively. Though the Outer Ring Road has been proposed as a long-term solution to ease congestion and provide an alternative corridor for vehicles bypassing the city, there has been little progress on the ground so far. Given the scale of planning, land acquisition and construction involved, officials indicate that completing the project before the Pushkarams remains highly unlikely.

RTI activist Varada Nageswara Rao said, "Even when all bridges were fully functional in 2015, traffic chaos could not be avoided. Now that these bridges are facing multiple issues, authorities must clearly explain what alternative arrangements are being planned."

District Superintendent of Police D Narasimha Kishore said, "We are planning to divert Pushkaram traffic via Diwan Cheruvu and Vemagiri towards the proposed Katheru ghat. A comprehensive traffic management plan is being prepared, keeping in view the limitations of the existing bridges."

State Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh said, "We aim to reduce pressure on Rajamahendravaram by developing bathing ghats at Madduru Lanka, Kovvur and Katheru with full facilities. Plans are also under consideration to set up tent cities at Bridgelanka and Pichukalanka. Large-scale parking areas, Pushkar Nagars and satellite bus stations will be created between Diwan Cheruvu and Katheru to regulate traffic effectively."

With less than two years remaining for the Godavari Pushkarams, the focus has now shifted to infrastructure readiness. The condition of the bridges and the lack of alternative routes have made it clear that careful planning and timely execution will be key to managing the massive influx of pilgrims expected during the festival.