British-era Masula port in dire straits

Machilipatnam: The long-cherished dream to restore the British era Machilipatnam port is yet to see the light of the day. It is mostly being used as a tool in every election to get votes, but no government has taken necessary measures to start the works.

The YSRCP government too had promised that it would complete the port works but four years down the lane there has not been much progress and the reason they say is problems in land acquisition of about 146 acres for the road-cum-rail works. The possibility of the project picking up speed before elections is remote, sources say.

People particularly youth of the Krishna district have been pinning high hopes on this port as it can provide a large number of jobs and help in stopping migration from this part to other places in search of jobs. Not just that, once the port becomes operational, it can once again become a major hub for imports and exports as it used to be 2000 years ago.

The trade operations from this port were badly hit after the 1890 cyclone and it had to be closed following the damages it suffered. If the port is modernised and reopened it can become a major port and can be of great advantage to Telangana as well and will change the lifestyle of the local population.

When Y S Rajasekhar Reddy was the Chief Minister, people of Krishna district held a 500-day protest following which, the then Andhra Pradesh government (undivided AP) issued a GO to take up construction of the port. YSR had also unveiled a plaque at Noble College during the election campaign in 2009 and allocated the works to Maytas and allocated Rs 2,000 crore.



But Maytas failed to take up the work. In 2019, a few days before the election code into effect, the then CM N Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated the port works on February 7, 2019 (exactly four years back) and works were allocated to the Navayuga Constructions. After TDP went out of power, the works were again put in abeyance.

The YSRCP government announced that it would start the port construction works with an estimated cost of Rs 5,253. The port is to be constructed in 1,730 acres during phase 1. They need to construct two giant walls on the north and south sides to prevent sea waves.

It was estimated that the dredging works would cost Rs1,242.88 crore, approach channels Rs 706.26 crore, Rs 452.07 crore will be spent for berths. Initially, four berths are proposed to be constructed.

Machilipatnam Urban Development Authority Vice Chairman (MUDA VC) B Siva Narayana Reddy told Hans India that they were yet to acquire 146 acres and had succeeded in convincing the farmers. The Maritime Board has sanctioned around Rs 133 crore for land acquisition. Once the process is over, works can begin, he added.