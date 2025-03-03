Live
- Finland opens door for skilled Indian professionals
- My statement on power sharing pact between Karnataka CM, Dy CM true: BJP's Ashoka
- My Perfect Paper - An Overview of the Features
- South Korean ex-Prez Park calls for unity within ruling party ahead of Yoon impeachment ruling
- DCM slams Kannada actors, draws opposition ire
- Fraudster arrested for cheating investors of `5.8 lakh
- India’s manufacturing growth slows but stays strong in Feb: Report
- 8,000 chickens die due to suspected bird flu
- PMI scheme: MCA announces over 3,100 paid IT and software development internships
- Most people over 50 in India unaware of shingles disease, despite being at risk
Just In
Sergey Brin Pushes Google Engineers to Accelerate AGI Development with ‘60-Hour Sweet Spot’
Sergey Brin urges Google engineers to work 60-hour weeks, accelerating AGI progress and competing with OpenAI and Microsoft in AI advancements
Google co-founder Sergey Brin has urged engineers to work from the office five days a week to enhance artificial intelligence (AI) development. This directive, reported by The New York Times, is aimed at advancing AI models that could potentially automate aspects of their work.
Since the 2022 release of ChatGPT, which heightened competition in Silicon Valley, Brin himself has been actively involved in Google’s AI efforts. He believes that artificial general intelligence (AGI) is within reach if employees intensify their efforts.
The ‘60-Hour Sweet Spot’ for Productivity
In an internal memo, Brin recommended that staff dedicate at least 60 hours a week to their tasks, calling it the "sweet spot" for optimal productivity. However, he cautioned against exceeding this limit, warning that overwork could lead to burnout.
Employees who contribute the bare minimum, according to Brin, not only hinder progress but also negatively impact team morale. His message aligns with a growing trend of companies shifting away from hybrid work to maximize efficiency.
The AGI Race and Google’s Competitive Edge
Brin’s push for increased work hours comes as Google faces intense competition from OpenAI and Microsoft in AI development. In his memo, he emphasized that the race to AGI is in its final stretch and that Google has the necessary tools to succeed—if employees accelerate their efforts.
He also stressed the importance of using Google’s own AI tools for coding, encouraging the Gemini team to become industry-leading coders and AI scientists through AI-assisted development.