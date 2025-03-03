Sergey Brin Pushes Google Engineers to Accelerate AGI Development with ‘60-Hour Sweet Spot’

Google co-founder Sergey Brin has urged engineers to work from the office five days a week to enhance artificial intelligence (AI) development. This directive, reported by The New York Times, is aimed at advancing AI models that could potentially automate aspects of their work.

Since the 2022 release of ChatGPT, which heightened competition in Silicon Valley, Brin himself has been actively involved in Google’s AI efforts. He believes that artificial general intelligence (AGI) is within reach if employees intensify their efforts.

The ‘60-Hour Sweet Spot’ for Productivity

In an internal memo, Brin recommended that staff dedicate at least 60 hours a week to their tasks, calling it the "sweet spot" for optimal productivity. However, he cautioned against exceeding this limit, warning that overwork could lead to burnout.

Employees who contribute the bare minimum, according to Brin, not only hinder progress but also negatively impact team morale. His message aligns with a growing trend of companies shifting away from hybrid work to maximize efficiency.

The AGI Race and Google’s Competitive Edge

Brin’s push for increased work hours comes as Google faces intense competition from OpenAI and Microsoft in AI development. In his memo, he emphasized that the race to AGI is in its final stretch and that Google has the necessary tools to succeed—if employees accelerate their efforts.

He also stressed the importance of using Google’s own AI tools for coding, encouraging the Gemini team to become industry-leading coders and AI scientists through AI-assisted development.