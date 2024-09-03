Budameru Flood Recedes: Relief Efforts Underway

After enduring a relentless deluge for 48 hours, the floodwaters in Budameru are finally beginning to recede, allowing irrigation authorities to initiate recovery efforts in the inundated areas. As conditions calm, officials have turned their attention to the next phase of relief, which involves burying the flooded regions.

Following the assessment of the situation, it was confirmed that three separate locations were ablaze, prompting officials to launch a war proposal to tackle the crisis. The intensive work is expected to unfold over the course of the next three days.

The floodwaters had previously surged beyond the design capacity of Budameru, reaching an alarming peak of 15,000 cusecs. The heavy flooding resulted in 16 divisions of Vijayawada being submerged, affecting approximately 259,000 residents who were trapped in water-logged conditions for nearly two days.

As of today, the flood flow into Budameru has significantly diminished, now measuring only 6,000 cusecs, and officials remain optimistic about further reductions in the coming days. Efforts to restore normalcy and provide relief to those affected are now a top priority for local authorities.