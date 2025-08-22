Cabinet nod for Rs. 904-cr infra push in Amaravati

Amaravati: Approvals of Rs 904-crore infrastructure push for Amaravati, the country’s pioneering Andhra Pradesh Circular Economy and Waste Reuse Policy (4.0) for 2025-30, a proposal for the installation of an IBM Quantum Computer at the Amaravati Quantum Computing Center (AQCC) as well as proposals to initiate the process of acquiring a PPP concessionaire for the development of greenfield airports in Kuppam, Chittoor district and Dagadarthi, Nellore district were the highlights of the 28th E-Cabinet meeting held on Thursday at the state Secretariat with Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu in the chair. The Cabinet approved a total of 33 items on its agenda.

Minister for Information & Public Relations and Housing, Kolusu Parthasarathy later briefed the media about the key decisions taken at the cabinet meeting.

According to him, the Cabinet approved administrative sanction for the Rs 904 crore “Development Infrastructure Facilities Programme” in about 29 Amaravati villages. “The state cabinet approved the proposal to invite zone-wise tenders under EPC (engineering procurement construction) mode with seven years of operation and maintenance for infrastructure development in Land Pooling System (LPS) zones in village panchayats of Amaravati capital city,” he said.

He said the Andhra Pradesh Circular Economy and Waste Reuse Policy (4.0) for 2025-30, first-of-its-kind in India, which was cleared by the Cabinet, aims to address industrial waste challenges and create economic opportunities. The new circular economy policy seeks to strengthen the waste management system in the State. The government would also set up three Circular Economy Parks within a year. Single-use plastic would be banned in 17 Municipal Corporations, including Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Rajamahendravaram, from October 2. Additionally, 157 Reduce-Reuse-Recycle (RRR) centres would be set up in 87 urban areas, and the government would encourage the use of cloth bags in these cities. It would also present ‘Swachhta Awards’ to the outstanding performers in waste management.

The Cabinet approved proposals to initiate the process of acquiring a PPP concessionaire for the development of greenfield airports in Kuppam, Chittoor district and Dagadarthi, Nellore district. This includes using a HUDCO loan to complete land acquisition and utility transfers.

It also approved the repeal of the Andhra Pradesh Agricultural Land (Conversion for Non-Agricultural Purposes) Act, 2006 (NALA Act). The move is aimed at promoting ease of doing business by simplifying the complex process of land conversion. Following the repeal of the NALA Act, the cabinet approved a proposal to draft an ordinance to amend the AP PR Act, 1994. This will allow Gram Panchayats to collect NALA fees, providing a new revenue stream to fund local infrastructure like roads, water systems, and drainage.

The Cabinet approved a proposal to introduce a bill in the AP Legislature to amend the law to provide a Deputy Collector (Group-I Services) job under the sports quota to international tennis player Saketh Sai Myneni.

The Cabinet approved a resolution to repeal the "Employment of Manual Scavengers and Construction of Dry Latrines (Prohibition) Act, 1993". This is in alignment with the adoption of "Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013," which aims to completely eradicate manual scavenging and provide rehabilitation for those involved.

The approval was also given for the allotment of 1,200 acres of government land in Vaddirala and Dhodium villages of Mylavaram mandal to Andhra Pradesh Solar Power Corporation Private Limited to lease out to Adani Solar Energy AP Eight Pvt Ltd for establishing a 250 MW solar power project. The Cabinet ratified an emergency order to provide gratuity benefits to Anganwadi workers and helpers upon retirement at age 62. This includes Rs. 1,00,000 for workers (mini & main) and Rs. 40,000 for helpers.