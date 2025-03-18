Cabinet nod to SC Categorisation Bill

• Satyaveedu Reserve Infra City Pvt. Ltd. - ₹25,000 crore investment in Sri City

• Indosol Solar Pvt. Ltd. - ₹58,469 crore investment

• Balaji Action Buildwell Pvt. Ltd. - ₹1,175 crore investment

• AP NGEL Harith Amrit Ltd. - ₹22,000 crore investment in Anantapur and Sri Sathya Sai districts

• Aastha Green Energy Ventures India Pvt. Ltd. - ₹8,240 crore investment in Annamayya and Kadapa districts

• Mayfair Beach Resorts & Convention - ₹400 crore investment

• Oberoi Vilas Resort - ₹250 crore investment

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh state cabinet, which met here on Monday, made several crucial decisions, including approving the introduction of the SC Categorisation Bill based on the Rajeev Ranjan Mishra report.

The cabinet sanctioned projects worth ₹37,702 crore under the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA), including the Amaravati development works at a cost of ₹15,095.02 crore as per the resolution of APCRDA. Additionally, it approved renaming YSR district as YSR Kadapa district and the establishment of a renewable energy plant in Anantapur-Sathya Sai district.

A significant decision was made to provide free power supply to handloom workers up to 200 units and power loom workers up to 500 units, benefiting over 93,000 handloom weavers and 10,534 power loom units. The cabinet also approved amendments to rules governing teachers' transfers.

Furthermore, the cabinet sanctioned repairs to the Budameru diversion regulator at Velagaleru at a cost of ₹1.8 crore. It also approved the AP Innovation and Startup 4.0 policy and endorsed the proposal to establish five Ratan Tata Innovation Centers across the state within a month.

Several bills, including amendments related to teachers' transfers, are set to be introduced in the State Assembly following Cabinet approval.

The cabinet approved a draft bill to establish VVITU as a brownfield category private university. Additionally, it sanctioned land allotments recommended by the ministerial committee in the Amaravati capital region.

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation also received approval to widen roads and flood drains at a cost of ₹834.46 crore.

These decisions reflect the state government's focus on infrastructure development, industrial investments, and welfare measures aimed at economic growth and social upliftment.