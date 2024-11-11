Cake-mixing, grape stomping mark festive mood

Vijayawada: The cake-mixing ceremony celebrates togetherness and community. Novotel Vijayawada Varun hosted this event, inviting selected guests to join in grape stomping and cake mixing on Saturday.

The hotel’s beautiful terrace provided a great setting for the event, bringing together guests who were excited to take part in this tradition. This event highlighted the art of baking and helped participants connect with one another.

During the ceremony, the guests enthusiastically combined an array of ingredients, including rich dried fruits, crunchy nuts, and aromatic spices, creating a delightful mixture designed for the hotel’s signature holiday cakes.

The event also featured a grape stomping activity, where guests joyfully crushed fresh grapes with their feet, embracing the traditional winemaking practice.

Manager of Novotel Manish Kumar Pathak said, “The cake mixing and grape stomping events have been wonderful ways to kick start our celebrations, creating a sense of camaraderie among participants.”

As part of their ongoing offerings, Novotel Vijayawada Varun announced the launch of its Saturday Liquid Buffets, a culinary experience designed to delight food enthusiasts.