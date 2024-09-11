Call for coordinated efforts to achieve loan targets

Ongole: The Prakasam district collector A Thameem Ansariya participates in District Consultative Committee (DCC) and District Level Review Committee (DLRC) meeting held at the Collectorate in Ongole on Tuesday.



Speaking at meeting, she urged the bank officials and district authorities to work in coordination to achieve designated loan targets. She reviewed the progress of various loan targets set for the banks in the district.

She highlighted that for the 2023-24 financial year, loans worth Rs 30,975.15 crore were sanctioned against the district credit plan target of Rs 17,988 crore, achieving 172.19% financial progress by March 31, 2024. She said that for the 2024-25 financial year, the district credit plan target has been set at Rs 20,591.18 crore. As of June 30, 2024, she announced that Rs 2,368.97 crore in crop loans have been disbursed against a Kharif target of Rs 3,900.40 crore, achieving 60.73% progress.

She instructed the bank officials to conduct regular awareness programmes for farmers, women’s groups, and students on banking and financial transactions in every village.

District Revenue Officer R Srilatha, Lead District Manager Ramesh, DRDA PD Vasundhara, MEPMA PD Ravikumar, and others were present.