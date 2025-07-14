  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Call for transparent ANMs re-counselling

Call for transparent ANMs re-counselling
x
Highlights

District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V has directed the DM&HO and other officials concerned to ensure complete transparency in the online re-counseling process of Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) being conducted at the District Medical and Health Office (DM&HO) in Anantapur.

Anantapur: District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V has directed the DM&HO and other officials concerned to ensure complete transparency in the online re-counseling process of Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) being conducted at the District Medical and Health Office (DM&HO) in Anantapur.

During his inspection of the counselling process, the Collector emphasised fair practices and instructed officials to monitor the proceedings diligently to avoid any discrepancies.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick