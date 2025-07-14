Call for transparent ANMs re-counselling

Live
Highlights
District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar V has directed the DM&HO and other officials concerned to ensure complete transparency in the online re-counseling process of Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) being conducted at the District Medical and Health Office (DM&HO) in Anantapur.
During his inspection of the counselling process, the Collector emphasised fair practices and instructed officials to monitor the proceedings diligently to avoid any discrepancies.
