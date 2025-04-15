Call to become partners in achieving Ambedkar’s ideals

Bhimavaram: Union Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma said that everyone should be a partner in achieving the ideals of Dr BR Ambedkar.

He participated as the chief guest in the Ambedkar Jayanthotsavam organised by the District Social Welfare Department at the District Collectorate on Monday.

Minister Varma, district collector Chadalawada Nagarani, and District Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi garlanded the portrait of Ambedkar and lit a lamp to pay their respects.

Speaking on the occasion, Varma said that there is no doubt that Ambedkar is a person who has remained immortal among the people of India in many aspects as the Architect of the Indian Constitution, an economic, political and social figure. Ambedkar was a person who raised Dalits against untouchability and gave them a large position. Even when the Constitution was written, Ambedkar was a great person who thought that there should be social balance for all tribes, races, castes and religions in the country and made Dalits partners in the Construction of a sovereign India.

He said that there is a great need to respect the great people who fought not only for the rights of Dalits, but also for the rights of women and workers on a large scale. He said that the central and state governments are working with the aim of providing welfare schemes to the lower income groups in line with his aspirations.

He said on this occasion that the government is planning to establish a hub connecting all the places where Ambedkar was born, raised, educated and died to honour him on a large scale. He said that due to this, not only the people of India but also the whole world will get recognition for his services to the people. He called on everyone to be a partner in achieving his ambition, calling him a great person who deserves respect beyond politics.

District collector Chadalawada Nagarani said that Ambedkar faced many difficulties in his life and came among us as a great divine power. She said that he was a great person who worked for women’s rights and wanted them to grow through education.

Mala Mahanadu President Nanneti Pushpa Raj, DVMC members Cheektamilli Mangaraju, Ponnamanda Balakrishna, Jilella Satya Sudhama, and lawyer Chakuri Jayaraju also spoke.

Students who achieved excellent results in the Intermediate examination results while staying in the social welfare department hostels were presented with mementos and congratulated on this occasion. Prizes were awarded to the students who won first and second prizes in the essay-writing competitions held for high school students.

The event was attended by State APIIC Chairman Mantena Ramaraju, DRO Mogili Venkateswarlu, RDO K Praveen Kumar Reddy, District Social Welfare Officer BVSB Ramanjaneya Raju, District ST Welfare Officer D Pushpa Rani, District Lead Bank Manager A Varaprasad, District Industries Officer U Mungapathi Rao, District Fire Department Officer B Srinivasa Rao, District Housing Department Officer G Pichaiyya, Mala Mahanadu State Secretary N Suvarna Raju, District President Inti Sundar Kumar, State Relli Association Vice-President Bochcha Dharma Rao, and others participated.