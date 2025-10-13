Call to develop BC hostels through CSR partnership

Rajamahendravaram: Minister for BC Welfare, Economically Weaker Sections Welfare, Handlooms and Textiles S Savitha conducted a review meeting with officials of the BC Welfare, Handlooms, Textiles, and Lepakshi departments of the erstwhile East Godavari district here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Savitha said the state government is committed to improving facilities in BC hostels. She instructed officials to prioritise the healthcare of students by conducting regular medical check-ups and ensuring continuous access to medical support. Only filtered drinking water and freshly prepared food should be provided to students, she said. Restrooms, classrooms, and hostels must be maintained with utmost cleanliness, she added. She instructed that outside food should not be brought into the hostels.

The minister stated that the government aims to strengthen market linkages for BC artisans and professional communities through Handlooms, Lepakshi, and APCO organisations to promote sales and encourage self-employment. She also directed officials to take steps to increase APCO and Lepakshi sales, noting that readymade garments have now been introduced in APCO outlets.

BC Finance Corporation Chairperson Reddy Anantakumari, AP BC Cooperative Gowda Corporation Chairman VV Gurumurthy, RDO R Krishna Naik, District BC Welfare Officer B Shashank, BC Corporation ED Srinivas, and APCO GM K Peddiraju participated in the review meeting.