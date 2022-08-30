Call to make protest on Sept 1 a success

Guntur: JAC district chairman and APNGOs district president G Srinivasa Rao urged the leaders of various associations in AP JAC to participate in the protest with black badges, proposed to held on September 1 at the Collectorate in Guntur city in support of their demand for revival of Old Pension Scheme instead of CPS.

He conducted a meeting with the leaders of various associations at APNGOs Home in Guntur city on Monday to chalk out their future programme to make Million March on September 1 a success.

He said, they will observe September 1 as Vidroha Dinam and register their protest. The meeting condemned the arrest of the leaders to foil their programme and demanded the government to withdraw the notices immediately.

AP UTF district secretary M Kaladhar urged the employees to participate in the programme and make it a success.

APRSA district president Kiran Kumar, APTF district president Linga Rao, and leaders of various associations participated.