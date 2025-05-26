Call to participate in Yogandhra programme

Eluru: District joint collector P Dhatri Reddy has appealed to the people of Eluru district to participate in the International Yoga Day to be held on June 21 on a large scale. On Sunday, the joint collector held a meeting with the relevant officials here on the organisation of the Yogandhra programme.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that 200 master trainees have already been trained in the district, and they have instructed the relevant officials to actively undertake the programme of training 10 more trainees in each secretariat. As many as 5,445 yoga trainees should be made available at the mandal level. Yogandhra competitions should be organised at the village, mandal and district levels. They should be organised at the village and ward levels from May 26th to 30th, at the mandal level from June 2nd to 7th, and at the district level from June 9th to 14th.

Regarding the Rangoli competitions, she said that district officers of the respective departments have been appointed to organise competitions in each field under the auspices of ICDS and the Department of Education for students. Yoga programmes should be organised every day from 7 am to 8 am under the auspices of the Municipal Corporation and respective department-wise. Yoga streets should be set up in the remaining municipalities and yoga programmes should be organised without disrupting traffic.

Similarly, to show the importance of Yogandhra, everyone should register through QR code or web to participate in the International Yoga Day celebrations on June 21st. She said that a target of registering about 8 lakh people in the district has been set. Accordingly, the concerned officials were advised to intensify the registration process.

She clarified that on June 21st, people can participate in the programmes at the yoga centres set up near village and ward secretariats. The district joint collector said that everyone should register through QR code or website with the aim of large-scale participation of the people of Eluru district. It was advised to register through the link to participate in the International Yoga Day celebrations https://yogandhra.ap.gov.in/#/home/launchone.

First, open the above link, click on Launch below on the next screen, and click on Register above on the next screen. It was explained that the following details will have to be entered in the next screen and finally confirmed with OTP.

It was advised to include mobile number, Aadhaar number, date of birth and address for registration.