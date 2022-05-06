Cancel Nava Nandi EM School recognition: MRPS

Nandyal: The leaders of Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) alleged that the management of Nava Nandi English Medium School in Nandikotkur, instead of directing the students to write exams without copying, are encouraging mass copying. Demanding the authorities concerned to cancel the school recognition and registration besides initiating stringent action on the authorities, the Samithi leaders staged a protest at BR Ambedkar Circle here on Thursday. Samithi leader Samulu said the parents were sending their children to the schools and colleges to impart quality education. But the managements of schools and colleges instead imparting quality education and guiding them in a proper way are encouraging mass copying, he alleged. The Nava Nandi School with an ill intention to get top rank among other schools, involved in paper leak and killing the golden future of students, alleged Samulu.

Due to lack of proper monitoring by District Education Officer, the mass copying was going on massively at the exam centres. The officials of education department are least bothered to take stringent measures to stop mass copying. He demanded the officials concerned to conduct a thorough probe on Nava Nandi English Medium School and take strict action. He also demanded to cancel the school recognition and registration. He said if the officials turn a blind in initiating action on the school, then they will intensify the agitation. Samithi leaders Nagaturu, Sudhakar, Raju, Pullaiah, Daveedu, Shiva and Prasad participated in the protest.