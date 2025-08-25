Carrom tourney on Aug 30, 31

Guntur: The second Andhra Pradesh State Ranking Carrom Tournament would be held on August 30-31 at the CR Club in Chilakaluripet. The tournament, which is expected toattract around 150 players from across the state, is being organised by the Palnadu District Carrom Association under the supervision of the Andhra Pradesh Carrom Association.

According to Sk Abdul Jaleel, the General Secretary of the Andhra Pradesh Carrom Association, the tournament will feature separate knockout competitions for both men and women. Pavuluri Srinivasa Rao, Secretary of the CR Club, said that the club is providing food and accommodation for all participants. In addition to trophies, a total cash prize of Rs 30,000 will be awarded to the winners. President of the Palnadu District Carrom Association, Challaguntla Ajay Babu confirmed that all the necessary carrom boards and equipment for the event are being sourced from Chennai to ensure a high-quality competition. District secretaries are requested to submit the names of their players to Sk Abdul Jaleel by 5:00 PM on August 25, 2025, via phone at 9951115678.