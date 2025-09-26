CBI probe into NEET aspirant’s suicide case

Visakhapatnam: CBI officials enquired King George Hospital (KGH) officials about the suspicious death of a Kolkata-based girl student Riti Saha, visiting the hospital in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

They probed into the issuance of the death certificate of the victim and later verified some of the records related to it.

Terming it as a violation of norms, the CBI officials questioned the certificate issuance by a team of junior doctors and asked for the submission of postmortem details of the NEET aspirant. They also sought details of the preliminary treatment given to the victim in a private hospital. It may be recalled that Riti, who was getting coached for NEET, stayed in a hostel at Dondaparthy. She fell from the third floor of her hostel building and died due to brain injury.

In 2023, the city police registered a case and ruled out any foul play involved in it. However, Riti’s parents reported foul play, complained of attempt to murder and filed a petition with the AP High Court seeking transfer of investigation to CBI as they alleged evidence destruction and demanded a fair probe. They raised suspicion over their daughter’s death and wrote a letter to the West Bengal Chief Minister seeking a fair probe.

The Supreme Court ordered a CBI probe into the suspicious death of the 17-year-old student followed by a plea filed by the girl’s father.