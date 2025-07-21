CBSPRA demands pension updation

Gummadi Sudhakar Rao, K Vijaya Babu, N Pullaiah, M Venugopala Reddy, Ch Pushpamma, N Baburao who are above 75 years and members of CBSPRA being felicitated in Vijayawada on Sunday

Hans News Service Vijayawada

TheVijayawada circle general body meeting of the Canara Bank Syndicate Pensioners and Retirees Association (CBSPRA) was held here on Sunday. The meeting was organised by Circle Secretary D Seshagiri Rao, who welcomed the members and invited the dignitaries to the dais.

V Krishna Kumar, zonal secretary (Hyderabad), presiding over the event, noted that CBSPRA has entered its 14th year, with over 16,000 members under the leadership of C Gangadhar Yadav (chairman) and K Suresh Babu (general secretary). He also said that a mass hunger strike-cum-dharna is scheduled at Indira Park, Hyderabad on August 5 led by AIBPARC AP and TS unit Secretary K Madhusudan.

All India Bank Pensioners’ And Retirees’ Confederation (AIBPARC) national deputy general secretary KBG Tilak, who was chief guest, addressed key issues including pension updation, citing Regulation 35 (1) of the Bank Employees Pension Regulations, 1995 as amended and published in the Gazette in March 2003 and a pension corpus fund of public sector banks exceeding Rs 4.27 lakh crore as of March 2024, sufficient for implementing pension updation from March 1, similar to RBI Pensioners.

On Medical Insurance, he said that IBA proposed revised base policies for retirees ranging from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 7 lakh, with Rs 3 lakh super top-up from November 1, 2025 to October 31, 2026. He reiterated AIBPARC’s demand that the annual premium for base policy has to be borne by the banks.

Senior members of CBSPRA aged 75 and above were honoured with a shawl and a memento. Pasupuleti Butchibabu, Zonal Committee Member, was also felicitated for mobilising 115 new members to CBSPRA in a span of two months.

Regional Secretaries D Prabhakara Rao (Guntur) and Y Prasad (Ongole) also addressed the gathering. P Narasimha Rao proposed a vote of thanks. Around 60 members from various districts participated.