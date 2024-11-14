Central Election Commission Cancels Vizianagaram Local body MLC By-Election Notification

Central Election Commission (CEC) has canceled the notification for the MLC by-election in the Vizianagaram local bodies following Andhra Pradesh High Court orders.

The upheaval follows the disqualification of YCP MLC Indukuri Raghuraju, which was initially upheld by the chairman of the council. Raghuraj subsequently challenged this disqualification in the Andhra Pradesh High Court. After hearing arguments from both sides, the High Court ruled in favor of Raghuraj, declaring that his disqualification was invalid and that he could continue serving as an MLC.

In light of this ruling, the CEC has issued orders nullifying the previous election notification, effectively stalling any potential by-elections. The recent developments represent a considerable setback for the YSRCP party, which was preparing to navigate the electoral landscape amid ongoing political tensions in the state.