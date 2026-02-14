Central funds for Kondaveedu fort sought

Narasaraopet: Narasaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu met Union Minister for Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi on Friday and requested early sanction of funds under the Central government’s Swadesh Darshan Scheme 2.0 for the development of the historical Kondaveedu Fort.

He explained that Kondaveedu Fort, located in Chilakaluripet constituency of Palnadu district, stands as a symbol of the region’s rich historical and cultural heritage and holds immense tourism potential. He recalled that the Andhra Pradesh government has already approved the DPR for the heritage project and submitted proposal to the Centre under Swadesh Darshan 2.0.

He said the project, estimated at approximately Rs 100 crore, is proposed to be implemented in phases and emphasised the need for restoration works, conservation measures, visitor amenities, interpretation centres, and comprehensive tourism infrastructure development at the site. The MP further stated that implementation of the project would not only help in preserving the fort’s heritage but also promote tourism, create employment opportunities for local youth, and boost regional economic growth. Shekhawat responded positively to the request, the MP informed.