Central support key for Amravati devlpt: Pawan

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan stated that the support extended by the Central government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is unforgettable in every step taken towards the state's progress.

He particularly valued the encouragement provided by the Centre for the development of Amaravati, the People's Capital. He affirmed that the current government will work with accountability to ensure that financial aid from the Centre does not disappear on paper, but is visible to everyone through concrete development.

Pawan Kalyan participated in the foundation stone laying ceremony for the headquarters of 15 banks and insurance companies in Amaravati on Friday, along with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

He said that the foundation laid today for the Banking Street is a significant step in providing financial strength to the city of Amaravati. The clustering of major bank headquarters and financial institutions will accelerate financial activities and business transactions, boosting investor confidence. This confidence, he said, will establish Amaravati as a financial centre.

This establishment of financial institutions will bring investments worth Rs 1,328 crore to the capital and create approximately 6,500 job opportunities. Kalyan asserted that the foundation of Amaravati is the trust of the farmers who kept their promise and gave up 34,915 acres of land for the future of the state.

"Today, the foundation is not just for buildings. This is a foundation laid for the future of Andhra Pradesh state," he said, adding that the foundation will strengthen Amaravati's growth as a financial, educational, research and excellent administrative centre.

The Dy Chief Minister recalled that during an event in Visakhapatnam in January this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stones for development works worth Rs 2 lakh crore, which will generate employment for about 7.5 lakh people. The reconstruction works of Amaravati have begun with an estimated cost of Rs 1.7 lakh crore, backed by the Centre.

He further said that Super GST- Super Savings programme in Kurnool where the Prime Minister laid foundation stones for development works worth Rs 13,429 crore, including the Kopparthi-Orvakal industrial corridors which will create thousands of jobs. He also highlighted that the Centre approved a financial aid package of Rs 11,000 crores for Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, allocated Rs 12,500 crore for Polavaram, the lifeline of Andhra Pradesh, and provided Rs 15,000 crore for the construction of the Amaravati capital. Pawan extended special thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for allocating funds out of their special affection for the state.