Centre allocated Rs 250 cr under the SASI: Durgesh

Rajamahendravaram: Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh announced plans to develop Andhra Pradesh as a tourism hub over the next five years, with assistance from the central government. He informed that the state will celebrate World Tourism Day on September 27 in Vijayawada.

During a media conference in Rajamahendravaram on Thursday, Durgesh stated that awards would be presented to hotels and attractions in 38 categories related to tourism. Plans are underway to establish a mega tourism hub in the capital city of Amaravati.

He said that the Central government has allocated Rs 250 crore under the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASI), which, combined with state funds, will create four iconic tourist centres with a total investment of Rs 400 crore. Eco-tourism and spiritual tourism projects will be developed in Srisailam, incorporating attractions like Tiger Reserve and waterfalls into a tourism circuit.

An iconic tourist centre will also be established by linking regions in Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, and Eluru, known as ‘Akhand Godavari’. A beach corridor will be developed in Bapatla district, and resorts will be set up in Suryalanka. Efforts are being made to transform Sangameswaram in Nandyal district into another iconic centre.

Durgesh stated that resorts will be built near all pilgrimage sites. Discussions have been held with companies like Oberoi and Mayfair for tourism development. He also said that representatives from Vietnam will be visiting to explore opportunities.

The minister expressed intentions to promote Araku and Lambasingi as adventure tourism centres under the Central government’s Swadesi Darshan scheme. Improvements will be made to Borra Caves with better sound and lighting to enhance its appeal. The Rushikonda Beach will be developed into a blue flag beach, and water sports will be introduced in tourist areas.

Under the PRASAD scheme (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive), Rs 25.32 crore is being invested in the development of Annavaram. The AP Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) plans to launch a temple tourist package using AC buses, connecting sites like Korukonda, Annavaram, Antarvedi, and Shakti Peethas. Durgesh stated that light and sound shows will soon begin at Chandragiri Fort.

He criticized the previous government for damaging the tourism sector.

He also addressed concerns about a palace built on Rushikonda, stating it was only intended for family luxury and lacked public utility.

The minister sarcastically remarked that it could serve as an exhibition hall for corruption under the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

He said that there are 15 Haritha resorts under APTDC, but due to lack of facilities and maintenance issues, they are in disrepair. Plans are in place to restore these resorts for full usage.

He said that recent heavy rains and floods caused significant losses to the tourism department, particularly in Bhavani Island and Berm park, with damages amounting to `12 crore.