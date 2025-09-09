Centre approved additional 50K MT of urea to state: CM

Amaravati: Amidst reports that Andhra Pradesh farmers are grappling with 40% urea shortage during the Kharif season, and even as the Centre has flagged diversion of agriculture grade urea for use in industries such as plywood, varnish, paint, beer, illicit liquor manufacturing, aquaculture, poultry and animal feed in some states, including AP; Union Minister JP Nadda has approved the immediate allocation of 50,000 metric tonnes of urea to the state.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who held a review via RTGS (Real-Time Governance System) with officials on Monday, focusing on fertilizer supply, onion procurement, and public health issues in Thurakapalem village, announced this and stated that the state presently has a healthy stock of 80,503 metric tonnes of urea, with more supply on the way. He assured farmers that there would be no shortage of urea and directed officials to ensure smooth distribution of the fertilizer.

Earlier, Naidu spoke with Nadda, requesting an additional supply of urea. Following the conversation, Nadda immediately approved the allocation of seven rakes of urea from a ship that arrived at Kakinada port, adding 50,000 metric tonnes to the state's stock.

Naidu urged agricultural officers to visit fields and reassure farmers about the availability of fertilizers, advising them against panic buying or hoarding. He directed officials to also prevent black marketing of fertilizers and to counter any attempts to create a law and order problem for political gain.

The Chief Minister called for campaigns to educate farmers on the importance of using appropriate amounts of fertilizer to prevent soil damage. He suggested a subsidy programme to reward farmers who use less fertilizers. The Chief Minister reviewed onion purchases at the Kurnool market, instructing officials to ensure a minimum support price of Rs 1,200 per quintal. He called for the creation of more storage facilities and cold storage units to handle the expected high yield.

Naidu ordered a thorough investigation into the health crisis in Turakapalem village and suggested that it be treated as a case study for proactive measures in other parts of the state. He also advised measures to prevent seasonal diseases like malaria in tribal areas. Naidu announced that he will conduct weekly reviews to monitor citizen satisfaction with government services, including pensions, gas supply, and services from the Revenue and Panchayat Raj departments. The comprehensive review, which lasted over five hours, was attended by top officials from the Agriculture, Health, Marketing, and IT departments, along with district collectors and agriculture officers.