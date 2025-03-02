  • Menu
Centre sanctions ₹223 cr under PMGSY

Centre sanctions ₹223 cr under PMGSY
Union Minister of State for Rural Development Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar addressing the media at Kolanukonda on Saturday. MLAs B Ramanjaneyulu and Tenali Sravan Kumar are also seen.

Guntur : Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar said the Central government sanctioned Rs 223 crore to the State under the Pradhan Mantri Grameen Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) Scheme.

Addressing the media at Kolanukonda in Guntur district on Saturday, he said, out of Rs 223 crore, the Centre sanctioned Rs 143.24 crore for developing roads in Guntur district and Rs 80.41 crore for Rayalaseema districts.

He said after the coalition government came to power in the State, he along with the MLAs of the district were trying their best to get funds from the Central government and submitting the detailed project projects for laying roads in the rural areas.

Earlier, Pemmasani along with MLA B Ramanjaneyulu, former minister Makineni Pedarathaiah, TDP leaders M Purnachandra Rao and G Sivaram Prasad performed Palabhishekam to the statue of former Chief Minister NTR at Prathipadu.

He thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for sanctioning funds for the modernisation of Guntur channel.

