Centre sanctions four-lane ROB between Namburu-Mangalagiri

Guntur: The Central government sanctioned Rs 129.18 crore for the construction of a four-lane ROB at railway level crossing No.14 between Namburu and Mangalagiri. The Central government will bear the entire cost of the four lane bridge. Following the initiative taken by Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, the Centre sanctioned the fifth ROB for Guntur district.

Following the proposal moved by minister for IT and HRD Nara Lokesh, Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar took initiative and the Central government gave green signal.

Dr Pemmasani Chadrasekhar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of State for Railways Somanna, Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan and the South Central Railway officials.