Centre urged to support S&T infrastructure in AP

Guntur: TDP MPs urged the Union minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh to extend cooperation to strengthen science infrastructure...

Guntur: TDP MPs urged the Union minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh to extend cooperation to strengthen science infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh. The MPs — Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, Daggumalla Prasad Rao, Beeda Mastan Rao, Sana Satish, and Lakshmi Narayana — met Jitendra Singh in New Delhi on Wednesday and submitted a memorandum requesting support for key proposals.

They urged the minister to support vital initiatives and push forward major projects, including declaring Andhra Pradesh as a strategic space hub, enhancing scientific research infrastructure, establishing Doppler Weather Radars in Anantapur and Sri Sathya Sai districts.

The MPs emphasised that such initiatives would not only help India maintain a leadership position in innovation but also significantly contribute to the development of the state.

