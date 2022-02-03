Chalo Vijayawada: AP employees stage a huge rally in the city, demands to abolish PRC GOs

A large number of employees have participated in the 'Chalo Vijayawada' protest at the call of the PRC Sadana Samiti in demand for the abolition of the PRC GOs brought in by the Andhra Pradesh government. Despite the efforts of the police in the districts to stop them, they were able to reach Vijayawada. The employees and teachers from all over the state staged a huge rally in Vijayawada and marched towards BRTS road from NGO Bhavan through the Alankar Theater center.

On this occasion, the leaders of the unions said that they are determined to continue the movement until the PRC GOs were abolished. They warned that the movement would be intensified if the police made attempts to suppress it. They said he would continue the movement until their demands are met.

The employees chanted slogans, which read 'we want justice' and demanded the government to revoke the decision on the PRC and abolish the PRC GOs.

Earlier, the police obstructed the employees from entering the Vijayawada City from Wednesday night and issued notices to some of the union leaders. However, the employees reached the city and protested.