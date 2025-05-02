Chandrababu addresses at Amaravati capital relaunch event, says it is a historic day

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has touted the reopening ceremony of Amaravati as a momentous occasion that will be etched in history. During his address, he expressed deep regret over the stalling of the capital project and the destruction that has transpired over the past five years.

“The reopening of Amaravati marks a significant day – a day that will be remembered forever,” stated Naidu. He recalled the foundation stone laying by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the unfortunate halt in development efforts since then. “There has been destruction for five years, and it saddens me that there is no more auspicious day than this for Prime Minister Modi to return to Amaravati,” he added.

In response to recent acts of terrorism, Naidu noted the seriousness of his recent meeting with Prime Minister Modi, stating, “Whenever I have met Modi in the past, he has been very congenial. However, during my invitation to the Amaravati event, I sensed a deeper concern as he conveyed the nation’s grief over the terror attacks.” He extended condolences on behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh and affirmed, “We will support the decisions made by Modi and the Central Government to combat terrorism.”