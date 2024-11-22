Chandrababu Advocates for Balanced Governance and Development in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu emphasized the need for a balanced approach to governance, highlighting the simultaneous implementation of welfare programs, development initiatives, and good governance. Naidu asserted that the people have decisively expressed their opinions in the recent elections, granting an unprecedented mandate to the ruling alliance.

Speaking during the discussion on the 'Swarna Andhra-2047' document, Naidu stated, "The responsibility of maintaining the state lies with public representatives. If security is not ensured, potential investors will be deterred from coming to Andhra Pradesh." He reiterated the document's vision, which is anchored in the slogan "Wealthy, Healthy, Happy Andhra Pradesh."

As part of his address, Naidu criticized the governance of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), alleging a series of irregularities and poor decision-making that he claimed have weakened the state's bureaucracy and led to crippling debts. "Surprising things are revealed as we delve deeper into the irregularities of the YSRCP government. No politician in history has made so many mistakes," he lamented, emphasizing the importance of integrity in public service.

Reflecting on his own political journey, Naidu recounted his first term as Chief Minister in 1995, when financial constraints made it challenging to pay employee salaries. He noted the cooperation from the public during those trying times and acknowledged the difficult decision to increase the price of rice, which had been subsidized at Rs. 2 per kilo.

With an eye toward the future, Naidu pointed out that by 2047, the nation would celebrate a century of independence. He echoed Prime Minister Modi's call for a developed India, urging a collective effort to realize the vision of "Swarna Andhra-2047." He tasked MLAs with the critical responsibility of developing constituency-specific vision documents to outline their goals for the region by 2047.

"If you serve the people, you will win any constituency," Naidu concluded, encouraging public representatives to take an active role in shaping the future of Andhra Pradesh.