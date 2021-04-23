Chandrababu alleges Dhulipalla Narendra's arrest of conspiracy to handover sangam Diary to Amul

AMARAVATI: TDP National President and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday condemned the arrest of former MLA Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar from his residence at Chintalapudi village in the Guntur district without giving prior notices to him.

Naidu termed the arrest as illegal and just a part of the larger conspiracy to destroy Sangam Dairy for which Dhulipalla has been giving his valuable services as its Chairman. It was clear now that the Jagan Reddy regime was hell bent on handing over Sangam Dairy to the Amul company. The local dairies in AP were being crippled deliberately in order to benefit the Gujarat based company.

In a statement here, the TDP chief deplored that there has been a systematic attack on all the Andhra Pradesh companies and dairies ever since YS Jaganmohan Reddy became the Chief Minister in 2019. The YCP Government had some secret deals with the outside dairy like Amul in order to damage the long established dairies in the State. Local farmers were shareholders in the Sangam dairy but the Government was not hesitating to crush it.

Naidu said that there was zero development in the last two years but suppression of the Opposition leaders and former Ministers was going on unabated. The illegal arrests of the TDP leaders were just a part of the YCP tactics to divert the attention of the people from the massive corruption of its Government. Atchannaidu and Kollu Ravindra were wrongfully arrested in the past. Devineni Umamaheswara Rao was also targetted in the name of false CID cases.

The TDP chief demanded the immediate and unconditional release of Dhulipalla and also withdrawal of the false cases filed against him. The Government should set aside its political agenda and start protecting the Sangam dairy in order to protect the interests of thousands of dairy farmers dependent on it.

Former Minister and MLC Nara Lokesh slammed the Jagan Reddy regime for targetting and harassing the TDP leaders instead of focusing its resources on saving the people from the Covid second wave. The Chief Minister was deriving diabolical pleasure at the expense of the Opposition leaders and the Coronavirus victims. The Dhulipalla family was known for its unfailing services to the local people in the Guntur district. Whereas, the Jagan family was notorious for looting, robbing and hoarding illegal wealth.

Lokesh asserted that Dhulipalla Narendra was targetted just because he daringly exposed the utter inefficiency of the YCP Government in many respects. The former MLA has uncovered the false drama of the YCP leaders whose baseless insider trading charges were revealed through a sting operation. The YCP failed to realise that Dhulipalla had the record of winning as the MLA consecutively for five times.

Lokesh called up and spoke to Dhulipalla Narendra's wife Jyothirmayi who narrated how a large number of police entered their residence and created terror. She decried the police for raiding their residence with 400 men without giving prior notices to their family.