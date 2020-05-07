Chandrababu and Lokesh expresses shock over Vizag Gas Leakage accident, urges cadre to help the people

TDP National President and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu responded on the LG Polymers gas Leakage accident in Visakhapatnam where the death toll has reached five. He said he was shocked by the incident expressed concern over the hundreds of people being ill. He advised the TDP leaders and activists in Vishakhapatnam to participate in rescue operations immediately to provide necessary assistance to victims.

Shocked to learn about the death of 3 people & hundreds being affected by a gas leak from a plant near #Visakhapatnam. @jaitdp leaders and cadre must be readily available to help people in distress. I urge everyone to take necessary precautions as advised by the officials. — N Chandrababu Naidu #StayHomeSaveLives (@ncbn) May 7, 2020

On the other hand, former minister Nara Lokesh was shocked to hear of the incident. Lokesh said he is deeply sympathetic to the family members of the deceased and also directed the cadre to provide better medical assistance to those in the hospital. Lokesh called the TDP leaders to be involved in supporting activities.





The incident was taken place on Thursday midnight at LG Polymers Company in Visakhapatnam. The hazardous chemical has been released from the LG polymers industry in Venkatapuram taking five lives and injuring hundreds of people. Meanwhile, the people in surrounding areas of the LG Polymers company were evacuated to safe places. The chief minister ordered authorities to carry out the rescue operations and is likely to visit the district in a short while to inquire about the situation and console the families.