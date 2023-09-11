Live
- G20: India’s pride, neighbour’s envy
- 'Govt panel on mediation needs more time', Centre requests SC to defer Constitution Bench hearing
- Infant girl rescued from bushes in Suryapet
- Rayagada: 4 held for stealing mobile phones
- Lokayukta probe sought into sale of SC/ST land
- Berhampur NCC cadets clean Gopalpur beach
- Bandh continues voluntary in Rajamahendravaram
- House walls shine with Kapdaganda art of Dongrias in Rayagada
- Pratap Keshari Deb asks Soumya to quit BJD
- Government issues high-security risk warning for Android users; How to stay safe from Android risks
Just In
Chandrababu arrest condemned
Highlights
TDP state vice president and former minister Pattipati Pulla Rao condemned the arrest of TDP national president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu without any evidences in AP Skill Development Corporation Scam.
Guntur: TDP state vice president and former minister Pattipati Pulla Rao condemned the arrest of TDP national president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu without any evidences in AP Skill Development Corporation Scam.
Addressing the media in Chilakaluripet on Monday, he warned that the voters will teach a lesson to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in the coming elections. He alleged that unable digest response to Chandrababu tours,the YSRCP government arrested him.
Meanwhile, the TDP floor leader in GMC council, Kovelamudi Nani and other leaders burnt the tyres on the road at Lakshmipuram and registered their protest.They condemned the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS