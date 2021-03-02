Chandrababu creating chaos in State: Ambati Rambabu

Amaravati: YSSRCP spokesperson and MLA, Ambati Rambabu said that Opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu was trying to create chaos, despite knowing that the election code was in force.

He asked what had happened to the democracy way back when Naidu stopped YSRCP leaders at Visakhapatnam Airport runway, when there was no Covid or election code.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, he said that the police had issued notices on Sunday that the protest was not allowed due to the election code but Chandrababu ignored the police orders and took up the protest with malafide intentions.TDP activists had lost faith in Chandrababu and are not coming forward to contest.

Brushing aside the allegations of TDP leaders that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has not been coming out for election campaign, Ambati said that there is no need for the YSRCP candidates to rope in the Chief Minister for winning in local body polls.

The Chief Minister need not come out for poll campaign, as the good governance and welfare schemes speak a lot about YSRCP. He stated that it was Chandrababu Naidu who lost in Kuppam by securing only 14 seats, which is why he toured Kuppam and apologised to people for neglecting them.

Ambati came down heavily on Chandrababu Naidu for trying to take law into his hands and violating democratic principles. He said that Chandrababu has been running a high drama at Renigunta, with the support of his in-house media, to mislead people and gain sympathy.

Unable to accept the defeat in recent panchayat polls, Naidu went on to protest that something unfair had happened in Chittoor district, he said and asked if he knew that the election code was in force?

He said that if Chandrababu wanted to protest, he should take permission from the Election Commission and criticised why he did not try to get permission.