Chandrababu emphasises on wealth creation and enhancing income of people

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu held a media conference at the Secretariat to discuss the state’s growth rate and address concerns about the previous government’s tenure. During the conference, Naidu leveled accusations against the former administration, claiming that the development of Amaravati was marred by corruption.

Naidu expressed his commitment to fostering wealth creation and enhancing the income of the populace, asserting that genuine development is pivotal to increasing government revenue and eradicating poverty through various welfare schemes. He emphasized, “We will create wealth. We will increase the income of the people. Development brings wealth and increases the government's income."

The Chief Minister also highlighted the progress made under his administration, stating that reforms in basic facilities and the power sector had brought significant improvement to the state. “In the last five years, no one's freedom was taken away, and industrialists were not forced to leave our state,” Naidu remarked, seeking to reassure the public of a stable and growth-oriented governance model.