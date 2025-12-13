Madanapalle Police unearth body of missing man

Tirupati: Police in Madanapalle uncovered the body of a missing man in a forest stretch near Srinivasa Mangapuram, close to Tirupati, on Friday. The victim was identified as 40-year-old M Narasimhulu, a resident of Avulapalli. According to Circle Inspector Kala Venkataramana, Narasimhulu’s wife, Vijaya Lakshmi, had filed a missing person complaint on October 27. A formal case was later registered on December 3 after no trace of him was found.

As the investigation progressed, officers discovered that Narasimhulu had long been involved in selling traditional herbal remedies with a man named Nagaraju and two others. Police also learned that Narasimhulu was allegedly in an extramarital affair with Nagaraju’s wife — a development that investigators say led to a planned attack.

Probing further, the police found that Nagaraju, along with his associates Kathi Narasimhulu and Narayana Swamy, allegedly conspired to kill him. On November 27, the group reportedly lured Narasimhulu to Srinivasa Mangapuram under the guise of meeting a prospective buyer.

Once there, Nagaraju’s relative, Muniraja, joined them, and the group walked him deep into the forest.

Investigators say he was then suffocated, strangled, and buried in a shallow pit. All four suspects have been detained.

Following the recovery of the remains and a postmortem examination, the body was handed over to the victim’s family.