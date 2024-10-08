Chandrababu expresses sorrow over bus accident to Vijayawada lawyers

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic road accident that occurred in Rajasthan, involving members of the Vijayawada Bar Association. The accident claimed the life of Jyotsna, the wife of renowned lawyer and All India Lawyers Association General Secretary, Sunkara Rajendra Prasad.

In a heartfelt message, the Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to the family of the deceased, praising Jyotsna for her significant contributions to raising awareness among women and students through various programs. He extended his prayers for her soul to rest in peace, calling the news of her untimely death profoundly saddening.

The accident occurred during an organized tour by the Vijayawada Bar Association while they were en route to Ajmer. Reports indicate that Jyotsna tragically lost her life at the scene, while her husband, Sunkara Rajendra Prasad, suffered injuries to his eye. Additionally, ten others sustained minor injuries and were promptly transported to a local hospital. Following initial treatment, they were transferred to another hospital for more comprehensive care.

Chief Minister Naidu has directed his office officials to determine the circumstances surrounding the bus accident and ensure that the injured receive the best possible medical attention. He also mandated that necessary assistance be provided to those affected by this unfortunate event.