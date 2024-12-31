Live
Chandrababu hails successful launch of PSLV-C60 from Sriharikota
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu expressed his delight over the successful PSLV-C60 mission launched from Sriharikota by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), marking another significant milestone in the country's space advancements. Taking to social media platform X, he stated that the success of the space docking experiment in orbit demonstrated India's capabilities in orbital docking to the world.
Chandrababu remarked that this experiment will play a crucial role in future manned space missions and satellite maintenance. He further noted that the achievements of this mission bring India closer to its aspirations for the Chandrayaan 4 mission, which aims to return lunar samples, as well as the establishment of the Indian Space Station.
In related developments, ISRO has penned a new chapter in space research, with the Space Docking Experiment (SPADEX) successfully completing its first phase. The PSLV-C60, named Vijayashwam, deployed the SDX01 (Chaser) and SDX02 (Target) satellites into a circular Earth orbit approximately 476 km above the planet.
Following this deployment, ISRO scientists plan to connect (dock) the two satellites via a complex manoeuvre in the coming days. If successful, this achievement will place India alongside the United States, Russia, and China, nations that already possess docking capabilities.