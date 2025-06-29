Chandrababu holds strategic meeting with party MLAs, MLCs and MPs

A large-scale meeting of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) commenced today at the party's central office in Mangalagiri, under the leadership of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. The gathering saw the attendance of ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, district presidents, constituency in-charges, and observers.

The event began with CM Naidu paying tribute to the late Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) by garlanding his statue.

During the meeting, Naidu is set to provide direction for a door-to-door campaign scheduled to commence on July 2, coinciding with the one-year anniversary of the coalition government's tenure. Key topics for discussion will include the future activities of the party, the implementation of welfare schemes within constituencies, the organisation of party programmes, the formation of committees, membership registration, and enhancing coordination among the coalition partners.