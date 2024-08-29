Chandrababu Inaugurates First Domestic RTPCR Kit for Monkeypox

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has praised the development of the RTPCR kit developed by Visakha Med Tech Zone, marking a significant milestone in domestic medical technology. The Chief Minister inaugurated the first RTPCR kit during a ceremony held at the Secretariat.

In attendance were Med Tech Zone CEO Jitendra Sharma and other representatives, who expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister for his support. The newly unveiled kit, named ErbaMDx MonkeyPox RT-PCR Kit, has been developed in collaboration with Transasia Diagnostics Pvt Ltd. Jitendra Sharma confirmed that the kit has received urgent approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO).

During the unveiling, CM Chandrababu Naidu congratulated the Med Tech Zone representatives on their achievement, highlighting the local production of the first RTPCR kit for monkeypox diagnosis. He emphasized that this initiative will enhance the "Make in AP" brand and promised the government's continued support for the Med Tech Zone.

In addition to the RTPCR kit, Med Tech Zone representatives shared plans to develop a solar-powered electric wheelchair, which will be designed to ensure that users face no financial burden. The Chief Minister encouraged the team to focus on manufacturing durable medical equipment at affordable prices, furthering the state’s commitment to accessible healthcare innovation.

The inauguration of the RTPCR kit and future projects signify a promising advancement in the healthcare sector of Andhra Pradesh, aligning with the state's vision of self-reliance and local production in critical areas of health technology.