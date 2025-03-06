  • Menu
Chandrababu lauds Daggubati Venkateswara Rao for his in-depth knowledge

Chandrababu lauds Daggubati Venkateswara Rao for his in-depth knowledge
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu praised Daggubati Venkateswararao for his in-depth analysis and unexpected talent as an author during the launch of Venkateswararao's latest book, ‘Prapancha Charitra’.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu praised Daggubati Venkateswararao for his in-depth analysis and unexpected talent as an author during the launch of Venkateswararao's latest book, ‘Prapancha Charitra’. The ceremony was attended by notable figures including former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and BJP state president Purandeshwari.

Chandrababu Naidu reflected on his long-standing relationship with Venkateswararao, noting their shared experiences over the past 40 years and the wisdom they gained from NTR. He acknowledged Venkateswararao’s multifaceted career as a doctor, film producer, five-time MLA, and former member of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

Highlighting Venkateswararao's literary contributions, Naidu informed the audience that the newly launched book is his fifth. The Chief Minister expressed his admiration for Venkateswararao’s depth of knowledge and his ability to cover such a broad historical narrative.

