Just In
Chandrababu meets AP NDA leaders, to meet PM Modi in a short while
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Chandrababu Naidu, is on a 3-day visit to Delhi to meet with various Union Ministers, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This visit marks his first trip to the capital since taking charge as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.
During his visit, CM Chandrababu Naidu will be discussing crucial issues such as the Polavaram project, the development of the state's capital, and the financial situation of Andhra Pradesh.
The Chief Minister has already held meetings with AP NDA MPs and is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Modi at 10 am today to present a report on these matters.
The focus of the discussions with central leaders will be on fulfilling the promises made during the partition of Andhra Pradesh, as well as addressing the economic aspects of the state's development. CM Chandrababu Naidu is keen on highlighting the progress and challenges faced by Andhra Pradesh in these areas, and seeking support from the center for the state's reconstruction.