Chandrababu Naidu Calls for Demonetisation of High-Value Notes to Tackle Corruption

In a bold statement at the Mahanadu programme, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu has called for the demonetisation of high-value currency notes across the country. He argued that such a measure would significantly reduce corruption in India.

Kadapa – In a bold statement at the Mahanadu programme, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu has called for the demonetisation of high-value currency notes across the country. He argued that such a measure would significantly reduce corruption in India.

Naidu advocated for the transition to digital currency, asserting that it would render high-value notes unnecessary. "We are providing governance that every worker will be proud of. It is my responsibility to fulfil all promises made. We will complete the Super Six schemes and increase public trust," he said, emphasising his commitment to the people of Andhra Pradesh.

